Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,703 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

