Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $669,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

