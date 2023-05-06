Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,277 shares of company stock worth $16,055,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

SNA opened at $260.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

