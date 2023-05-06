Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 318,623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in PG&E by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,813,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in PG&E by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 691,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $17.27 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.33%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

