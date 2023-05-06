Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after buying an additional 151,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

