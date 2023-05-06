Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CAG stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

