Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dover by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dover by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dover by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 263,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.30. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

