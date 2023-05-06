Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 1.6 %

HOLX opened at $83.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.