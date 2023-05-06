DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.1 %

XRAY stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $41.30. 1,419,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,612. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.