Dent Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Dent has a market cap of $91.58 million and $3.47 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

