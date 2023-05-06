DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Down 14.7% This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $17,190.99 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

