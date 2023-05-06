Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of DH opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

