Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Shares Down 22.3%

Shares of Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) traded down 22.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Decklar Resources Stock Up 12.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

About Decklar Resources

(Get Rating)

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the provision of technical and financial support to companies involved in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. Its projects include Oza Field, Asaramatoru Field, and Emohua Field. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.