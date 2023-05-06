Decade Renewable Partners LP Purchases Shares of 40,736 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 4.3% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock traded up $12.17 on Friday, reaching $293.39. 1,102,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,858. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.52. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.37.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

