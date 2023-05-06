Decade Renewable Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 726,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,000. FREYR Battery accounts for about 2.4% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned 0.62% of FREYR Battery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FREYR Battery by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,215,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 322,170 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,297,000. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FREYR Battery by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE:FREY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.07. 1,335,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,045. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

