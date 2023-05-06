Decade Renewable Partners LP Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000. Vistra accounts for about 1.7% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 10.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,780,000 after buying an additional 1,010,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,480,000 after buying an additional 171,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 5,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,566,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. 3,008,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,546. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -24.61%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

