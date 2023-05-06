Decade Renewable Partners LP Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. 64,173,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,246,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

