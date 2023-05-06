Decade Renewable Partners LP Acquires Shares of 627,600 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 627,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,000. PG&E comprises 3.8% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133,520 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,532,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. 10,965,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,387,650. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.