Decade Renewable Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 159,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,000. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 3.3% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,744. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

