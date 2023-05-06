DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

