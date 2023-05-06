DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DCP Midstream by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 3.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

