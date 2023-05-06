Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $386.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.02 and a 200 day moving average of $332.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

