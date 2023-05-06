Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 327 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW stock opened at $434.80 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.84, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.55.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

