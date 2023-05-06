Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 79,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 127,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 399,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

