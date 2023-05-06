Dakota Wealth Management Has $936,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 12,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 37,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

