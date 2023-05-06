Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.