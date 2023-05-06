Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.84.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

