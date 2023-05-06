Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.94 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average of $202.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

