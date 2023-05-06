Dakota Wealth Management Buys 508 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $940.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $942.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $861.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $836.12. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $27,220,302. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

