DA Davidson Increases Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $64.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.