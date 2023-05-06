Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Announces Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 1,882,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,473. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.80.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,409 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

