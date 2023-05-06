CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.84.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

