CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 85,470 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $70.68. 10,648,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450,954. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.84.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

