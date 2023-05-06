Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

