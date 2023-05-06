CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading Up 36.8%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating) was up 36.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 780,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 837% from the average daily volume of 83,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

CurrencyWorks Trading Up 36.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing services; customer development services, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

