Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.00

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.00 and traded as low as C$24.49. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$24.49, with a volume of 18,700 shares trading hands.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$155.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.40.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

