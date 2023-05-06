Crypto Snack Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $261,288.89 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and $261,288.89 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.