Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cryoport updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. 796,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,982. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

