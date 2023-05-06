CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.9 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

