CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director James W. Kuykendall Buys 5,000 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director James W. Kuykendall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,909.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 3.0 %
CFB opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $485.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.79.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.