CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director James W. Kuykendall Buys 5,000 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director James W. Kuykendall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,909.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 3.0 %

CFB opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $485.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.79.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $213,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

