Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

