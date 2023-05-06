Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,407,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBCA opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

