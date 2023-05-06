Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,973,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 262,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $45.30 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

