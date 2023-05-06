Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after purchasing an additional 162,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 2.0 %

Block stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,899 shares of company stock worth $24,196,227. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.