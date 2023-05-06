Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,164 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 107,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Cameco by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 236,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 162,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 94,552 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Cameco to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Trading Up 3.6 %

CCJ stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.