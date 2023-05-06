Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.