Crewe Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.10 and a 200-day moving average of $297.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

