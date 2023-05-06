Crewe Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $371.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

