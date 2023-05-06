Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

