Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $328.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $334.76. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.00.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

